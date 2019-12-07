Business Shoppers rejoice as Online Friday 2019 kicks off The Vietnam eCommerce and Digital Economy Agency kicked off the Online Friday 2019 and e-commerce and digital technology experience week in Hanoi on December 5.

Business Vietnam makes progress in improving competitiveness Although Vietnam has made strides in bettering the business environment and competitiveness capacity, there’s still room for improvement, heard participants at a meeting held in Hanoi on December 6.

Business Experts call for risk management to boost Vietnam-Africa trade Bilateral trade between Vietnam and African economies has made significant growth in the past decade, however, there is still room for improvement.

Business HCM City hopes to intensify cooperation with Japanese firms: official Ho Chi Minh city will create favourable conditions for Japanese firm to make long-term investment and business in the southern economic hub, on the basis of the special relations between the two countries, a municipal official affirmed on December 6.