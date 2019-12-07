Capital gets to taste Lao Cai province's local specialties
As many as 76 specialties from the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai are being displayed at the Lao Cai agricultural and OCOP products exhibition which began on December 6 at the Big C Thang Long supermarket in Hanoi.
Visitors check information on products at the fair
(Photo: VNA)
(Photo: VNA)
The three-day event is part of efforts made by the province and Big C, Central Group Vietnam, to introduce safe and high-quality products from other regions to the capital city’s citizens, as well as helping promote “One Community One Product” (OCOP) programme and grow local businesses and farmers.
On display are 45 OCOP products certified with three to five stars such as Seng Cu rice, Tham Duong glutinous rice, sausages, dried pork, smoked buffalo meat, cabbages, chayote, kohlrabi, mushrooms, Muong Khuong chili sauce, dried bamboo shoots, medicinal herbs, tea, wine, vermicelli and smoke salmon.
According to Nguyen Xuan Nhan, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Lao Cai province has 70 certified safe agricultural product chains, 52 of which are supplying to Hanoi and neighbouring provinces.
“All products introduced at the fair are specialties of Lao Cai province with clear origin and traceability stamps, certified safe products by VietGAP. All information concerning the quality and origin of products is displayed publicly during and after the event,” Nhan said.
He also highlighted the event as a good opportunity for the province to introduce and promote its agricultural products, help consumers have better understanding about its trustworthy products and connect businesses between the two localities, as well as present to investors potential and investment opportunity of the province.
Pham Van Duy, Deputy Director of the Agricultural Product Processing and Market Development Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, said the year 2019 has witnessed strong efforts by many provinces to introduce and promote their local agricultural products and actively seeking to boost trade.
He said many localities have cooperated with Big C to organise agricultural weeks such as Hoa Binh, Son La, Bac Kan, Dong Thap, Hung Yen, and Ha Tinh in Bic C’s outlets in Hanoi and HCM City.
Duy emphasised selling local agricultural specialties to modern supermarkets is an effective channel and highly he appreciates Lao Cai province’s efforts actively seeking cooperation with modern supermarkets to promote its products.
He hoped localities will expand cooperation with other supermarkets to increase trade, boost local production and create value chains towards sustainable development.
At the event, Big C, a member of Central Retail Vietnam, and Lao Cai's Hung Thinh Cooperative signed trade agreements to supply Muong Khuong black pork to Big C's supermarkets. This is part of the Livelihood Community Programme implemented by Central Retail Vietnam to support farmers, fishermen and poor households in coastal, and rural and remote areas.
Located in the mountainous Northwest region, besides tourism potential, Lao Cai has promising agriculture development such as high-quality, specialty rice, medicinal herbs, vegetables, tea, tropical fruits and flowers.
In the province’s trade, investment and tourism promotion conference in July this year, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc suggested the province develop agriculture on three pillars – organic and clean farming, use of high technology in production and processing and linkages in value chains./.
