71-year-old British man with COVID-19 treated successfully by Hue hospital
A 71-year-old British man, who is the 49th COVID-19 patient recorded in Vietnam, has been treated successfully, the Hue Central Hospital in Thua Thien-Hue province announced on March 31.
A doctor gives advice to the British man (Source: VNA)
The man travelled to Vietnam on Flight VN0054 on March 2. He has been quarantined from March 8 and become the second patient treated successfully by the hospital.
During the treatment, the patient did not have fever, cough and shortness of breath, and was treated with blood pressure. He expressed his hope that in the next days, when his wife also fully recovers, they will be able to come back to their home country.
At present, the Hue Central Hospital is treating two COVID-19 patients, both of them British./.