Health 30 more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam successfully treated Three COVID-19 patients in Ho Chi Minh City have fully recovered, said the hospital specialising in the acute respiratory disease in the city’s Cu Chi district on March 30.

Health Covid-19 cases in Vietnam exceed 200 The Ministry of Health announced nine more Covid-19 cases in the afternoon of March 30, raising the country’s total to 203.

Health Grassroots healthcare important for early detection of COVID-19 cases Deputy Health Minister Do Xuan Tuyen on March 30 emphasised the importance of grassroots healthcare in the early detection of COVID-19 infection cases in the community to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Health Bach Mai hospital after disinfection Hanoi’s Bach Mai hospital was disinfected on March 28 after it was linked to novel coronavirus infections. Currently, no one gets in or out of the hospital, except for special cases.