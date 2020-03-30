The patients were numbered 53, 75 and 89 in detection order. They included a 53-year-old male from the Czech Republic and two Vietnamese women who returned from the UK and the US.



They have tested negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 more than twice and will have follow-up health checks in the next 14 days. All of them are now in stable condition.



Earlier the same day, the Hanoi-based National Hospital of Tropical Diseases announced that 27 COVID-19 patients have successfully recovered.



To date, 55 patients, including 10 in Ho Chi Minh City, were successfully treated./.

