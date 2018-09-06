Lawrence Wong, Singaporean Minister of National Development and Second Minister of Finance, speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

The Embassy of Vietnam on September 5 hosted a banquet for about 500 Singaporean guests, foreign diplomats, scholars, and Vietnamese nationals living in Singapore to celebrate the 73rd National Day.In her remarks at the event, Ambassador Tao Thi Huong briefed her guests on Vietnam’s hard-won achievements since the country declared its independence.After seven decades, Vietnam has gone a long way from a backward, war-torn country living in poverty and loss to become a developing, middle-income nation which is in the process of industrialisation, modernisation and international integration, she said.Vietnam has demonstrated that it is a good friend and reliable partner amongst the international community, always aiming for win-win cooperation, she added.Lawrence Wong, Singaporean Minister of National Development and Second Minister of Finance, said Singapore has long been a trusted strategic partner of Vietnam, often offering its support for the latter at international forums.Wong stressed that he will further foster multifaceted ties between the two countries, particularly in people-to-people exchange, education, culture, and tourism to increase the numbers of Singaporean people visiting the beautiful and friendly Vietnam.On the same day, the Vietnamese Embassy in India also held a ceremony in New Delhi to mark the National Day, with Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha in attendance.On the behalf of the Government and people of India, Sinha extended his warm greetings to the Government and people of Vietnam on the 73rd National Day, affirming that Vietnam is a key pillar of India’s “Act East” policy, as well as a trusted partner of the South Asian country.India treasures the close friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam, he said, adding that he is confident that bilateral relations will grow stronger with expanded cooperation.Vietnamese Ambassador Ton Sinh Thanh took the occasion to award scholars, heads of friendship associations and research institutes, and journalists for their outstanding contribution to promoting the Vietnam-India relationship.The National Day was also celebrated in the Czech Republic at a reception hosted by the Embassy of Vietnam and attended by Czech Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Vojtech Filip and Deputy Foreign Minister Lukas Kaucky.Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador Ho Minh Tuan highly spoke of the Vietnam-Czech long-standing friendship which has been strengthened deeper in recent years. It was reflected by the visit of Vietnamese National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan to the Czech Republic in April 2017 and the visit to Vietnam of Czech President Milos Zeman in June the same year, he said.Tuan also highlighted the community of more than 60,000 Vietnamese people living in the Czech Republic that have acted as a bridge between the two countries.For his part, Kaucky congratulated Vietnam on what the country has achieved in economic and social affairs and praised the country’s distinctive culture.He expressed his delight at the significant steps the two sides have made in economy and trade, as well as highly appreciated the role of the overseas Vietnamese society who have dedicated themselves to reinforcing and deepening the solid relations between the two nations. –VNA