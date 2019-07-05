As of June 30, as many as 82 solar power plants with a combined capacity of 4,460MW had been connected to the national grid, according to the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) group (Photo: EVN)

Hanoi (VNA) – As of June 30, as many as 82 solar power plants with a combined capacity of 4,460MW had been connected to the national grid, according to the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) group.



This makes solar power currently account for 8.28 percent of Vietnam’s electricity capacity.



Earlier, the EVN agreed to continue the current feed-in tariff (FiT) rate at 9.35 US cents per kWh for rooftop solar power projects nationwide until 2021 as proposed by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).



This rate has been applied for all kinds of solar technologies, including floating, ground-mounted, and rooftop solar power projects, under the FiT programme between June 1, 2017 and June 30, 2019.



By the end of 2019, another 13 solar power plants are scheduled to be connected the national grid, with a combined capacity of 630MW, raising the total number of the country’s solar power plants to 95. -VNA