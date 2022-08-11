92 old architecture works in Hanoi to be conserved
The Department of Construction, Planning and Architecture of Hanoi has announced a plan to preserve 92 unique architectural works in the city.
This will include 30 works managed by the municipal administration, 50 State-managed architectures, and 12 built before 1954.
Under the plan, relevant agencies will be responsible for planning conservation and embellishment of architectural works; and building projects for managing, evaluating and verifying the quality of those to submit to the municipal People's Committee.
The municipal administration will continue to guide the districts to maintain, renovate and repair a number of old architectural works built before 1954.
According to the municipal People’s Committee, Hanoi has 1,216 works that are being managed in accordance with regulations on managing and using architectural works built before 1954 in the city./.