Culture - Sports Football: Vietnam reach final of AFF U16 Youth Championships Vietnam on August 10 beat Thailand 2-0 at the semifinal of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U16 Youth Championships 2022, winning a ticket to the final of the tournament in Indonesia on August 12.

Culture - Sports RoK singer shows love for Vietnamese destinations in new MV Vietnam looks stunning in a music video “Waiting for You – 5,000 Years” newly released by Republic of Korean singer and composer Joseph Kwon to mark the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries (December 22, 1992 – 2022).

Culture - Sports Do Son Buffalo Fighting Festival to be held from Aug. 27-Sept. 11 The traditional Do Son Buffalo Fighting Festival will take place at Do Son district’s Stadium in the northern city of Hai Phong from August 27 to September 11, according to Pham Hoang Tuan, Vice Chairman of the Do Son People's Committee.