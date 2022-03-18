Journalists at the press briefing. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) — The 31th Southeast Asia Games (SEA Games 31), which will take place from May 12-23, will lure about 3,000 domestic and foreign journalists, according to the event's organisers.



Vietnam Sports Administration Deputy Director Le Thi Hoang Yen said at a press briefing on March 18 that the opening ceremony of the regional sports event will take place on May 12 at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi and the closing ceremony, on May 23.



About 7,000 athletes have registered to take part in the tournament and March 30 is the deadline, she said.



Spectators will not be required to undergo the COVID-19 test if they want to go to the competition venue to watch and cheer for the athletes.



Regarding participating teams, it is expected that each has a separate floor. If one has members infected with COVID-19, they will be quarantined in a separate room, she said.



According to the organisers, the basic infrastructure serving the upcoming SEA Games is complete on schedule. Some events can be organised in April before the tournament begins.



On March 19, sports teams from other countries will inspect competition venues. They will be divided into five groups who will supervise venues in the capital city of Hanoi, Bac Ninh and Quang Ninh provinces./.