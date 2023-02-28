Acting President works with Vietnam Academy of Border Defence Force
Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan visited and congratulated the Vietnam Academy of Border Defence Force (VABDF) in Hanoi on February 28, on the occasion of the 64th anniversary of the Traditional Day of Border Guard Force and the 34th anniversary of All-People Border Defence Day (March 3).
Speaking at the working session, Xuan hailed the VABDF for its achievements over the past six decades, especially its important contributions to education-training, national construction and defence, and international missions.
The VABDF has improved its quality and efficiency of admission, training, sci-tech and international cooperation with Laos, Cambodia and Russia while successfully conducting research on hundreds of valuable theoretical and practical topics, she said.
The leader asked the VABDF to strengthen itself in terms of politics and ideology, renew teaching and study methods, protect national borders amid the fourth industrial revolution, pay attention to providing training for officers in remote and mountainous areas and children of ethnic minorities in border and island areas, as well as expand international cooperation.
It was also urged to develop a contingent of officers and teachers who could meet all requirements in the new situation.
The Acting President hoped that the VBADF should be at the forefront of research and forecasting, including scientific research to offer counselling to the Party, State and Army on the national protection strategy in the new situation./.