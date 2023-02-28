Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 28 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao legislatures consolidate close ties Vietnam always gives the highest priority to consolidating and enhancing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with the Lao National Assembly, NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh affirmed in Hanoi on February 28.

Politics Bac Giang works to build healthy cultural environment The northern province of Bac Giang is set to further step up its movement serving the building of healthy cultural environments in all fields, said Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Son.

Politics Vietnam keen on working with Japan in implementing global commitments, goals As a country with high sense of responsibility, Vietnam is willing to cooperate with Japan in realising global commitments and goals, thus turning the bilateral relations into a model in partnership between a developing country and a developed one, said Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha.