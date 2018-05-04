Aircraft on the runway of the Noi Bai Airport, an ACV member (Photo: VNA)

- The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) said it is aiming at more than 5.6 trillion VND (246.4 million USD) worth of profit in 2018 at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 4.As heard at the meeting, the year’s targeted revenue and dividend payment were set at 16 trillion VND (704 million USD) and 9 percent respectively.The ACV projected that aviation growth in 2018 would be slower than in 2017 due to various difficulties, particularly the domestic market’s slowdown. Between 2014 and 2016, the domestic market grew substantially at 20, 27, and 30 percent thanks to the engagement of private airlines, flexible price policy, and opening of several new air routes. The figure decreased to 18 percent last year.According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the number of air travellers in the world will hit 7.2 billion in the next 20 years, with Vietnam ranked among the top five markets recording the fastest passenger growth.The aviation sector in Vietnam has been supported by several advantages, such as increasing per-capita income and middle-class population, and policy assistance from the Government.-VNA