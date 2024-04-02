☕ Afternoon briefing on April 2
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 1 issued a directive ordering measures be taken to cope with the current heat waves, drought, water shortages, and saltwater intrusion which have hit several localities.
The directive noted that due to El Nino impact, so far this year, many regions nationwide have faced a low rainfall, high temperatures, prolonged heat waves, drought, water shortages, and saltwater intrusion, especially in the Mekong Delta, central, and Central Highlands regions. Read full story
- The Government's drastic directions in financial and monetary management, and growth support in the first quarter of 2024 are a foundation helping Vietnam's economy overcome difficulties and achieve impressive growth amidst a variety of challenges of the world economy, according to economists.
Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc said that the financial sector has continued to solve a "difficult problem" of implementing a reasonable expansionary fiscal policy to both promote the economy and ensure macro-economic stability, control inflation, and ensure national financial safety. Accordingly, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) has operated the fiscal policy flexibly and effectively. Read full story
The roadmap eyes the development of 300 MW of flexible power sources, prioritising the development in areas with possible shortages of reserve capacity and utilising existing electricity grid infrastructure. (Photo: VNA)- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has signed a decision approving a roadmap for the implementation of the national electricity development plan for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050.
The approval aims to vigorously step up the energy transition from fossil fuels to new and renewable energy sources, thus easing environmental pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, and realising commitments to the Nationally Determined Contributions and the 2050 net-zero target. Read full story
- The 15th Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) report was announced on April 2, showing progress in citizen perceptions on local anti-corruption efforts and e-governance but a backsliding in transparency in 2023.
The state of the economy and household prosperity were the top concern for citizens. Read full story
- General Auditor of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) Ngo Van Tuan had a working session with Comptroller General of Peru Nelson Eduardo Shack Yalta in Lima on April 1 to seek stronger bilateral cooperation.
Hailing the Office of the Comptroller General’s experience in maintaining transparency and accountability for the government, Tuan expressed his hope to promote bilateral collaboration through expanding delegation exchanges, and enhancing the sharing of expertise and training cooperation. Read full story
- The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued a preliminary conclusion on the anti-subsidy investigation into frozen warm water shrimp originating in Vietnam, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV).
The investigation, initiated on November 14, 2023, was conducted by the DOC at the request of the American Shrimp Processors Association with the investigated period from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022. Read full story
- Coconut trees are seen in many localities across Vietnam, mostly in the Mekong Delta and the central coast region. However, the coconut industry including the value chains from planting, purchasing, processing, consumption, and export, has long been developing spontaneously without specific, clear planning.
As consumer demand for coconut products increases and Vietnam sees more opportunities to export coconut, the issue then becomes how Vietnam develops its coconut industry effectively and sustainably. Read full story
- Airplane engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney (PW)’s recalling of a number of A321Neo aircraft operated by Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air has caused the domestic aviation industry to face a serious shortage of aircraft, said Director of the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) Dinh Viet Thang at a conference held by the Ministry of Transport on April 1.
The official said due to the recall, the aircraft will stop operating in 2024 and 2025, beginning from January 2024. Read full story
- The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) Hanoi 2024, slated to take place from April 11-14 under the theme "Vietnam tourism - Green transition for sustainable development," is said to closely follow a new global trend of "Net zero tours" which promotes sustainable tourism and reduces negative impacts on the environment.
With the theme, VITM Hanoi 2024 aims to promote responsible tourism, turning Vietnam’s tourism into a green economic industry with green destinations and products. It also prompts tourism businesses to equip their staff with knowledge about green tourism. Read full story
The world champion topped the men's 55kg in the snatch event with a lift of 120kg, leaving behind two powerful ChomChuen Nathawat of Thailand (119kg) and Pang Un Chol of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (118kg). Read full story
- A total of 65 prizes have been presented to individuals and groups winning the "Denmark in Your Eyes" painting contest at a ceremony in Hanoi on April 2.
Themed “Green Future,” the competition was co-organised by the Danish Embassy and the Vietnam - Denmark Friendship Association (VIDAFA). It had received more than 21,500 entries from 256 schools and clubs across 42 provinces and cities nationwide./. Read full story