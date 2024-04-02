Politics Party leader’s instructions on clean, strong leadership building applauded Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong recently demanded preventing those persons committing any of certain shortcomings from entering the 14th Party Central Committee, which many Party members considered essential to building a clean and strong leadership.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest April 2 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam to promote tourism through national diplomatic activities Vietnam is leveraging its diplomatic activities to enhance its tourism image, which has garnered positive evaluations from experts in recent times.

Politics Vietnamese Party delegation pays working visit to Japan Politburo member, permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chairwoman of the CPV Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai is leading a high-level delegation on a working visit to Japan from March 31 to April 3.