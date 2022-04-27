Politics Liberation day, President’s birth anniversary marked in Venezuela The Embassy of Vietnam in Venezuela on April 26 paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his bust in Caracas capital city, on the occasion of the 47 years of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30) and towards the 132th birth anniversary of the late President.

Politics Hanoi officials pay working visit to Cambodia A high-level delegation of Hanoi led by Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung arrived in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh on April 26, starting their three-day official working visit.

Politics HCM City, Thailand strengthen people-to-people diplomacy Ho Chi Minh City and localities of Thailand, including Bangkok, will work to enhance their cooperation and connectivity as agreed by Chairwoman of the HCM City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le and Thai Consul General Wiraka Moodhitaporn.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on April 27 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.