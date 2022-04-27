☕ Afternoon briefing on April 27
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on April 27.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed digital transformation is a driving force for innovation and a foundation for a modern economy, as he chaired the National Committee on Digital Transformation’s second meeting on April 27.
PM Chinh, who is head of the committee, stressed that the 13th National Party Congress’s document defines the national digital transformation as an important task associated with three main pillars of digital government, digital economy, and digital society. Read full story
-Vietnam's Engineering Unit Rotation 1 and Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 4 left Hanoi on April 27 for UN peacekeeping missions in Abyei and South Sudan.
The deployment ceremony was held by the Ministry of National Defence in Hanoi on April 27. (Photo: VNA)President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairman of the Defence - Security Council and Commander-in-chief of the People's Armed Forces, attended the deployment ceremony held by the Ministry of National Defence.
The event also saw the attendance of the UN Resident Coordinator, foreign ambassadors, the Head of the European Union Delegation, and foreign defence attachés in Vietnam. Read full story
- A delegation of the Party, State, National Assembly (NA), Government and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) leaders paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum and offered incense at the Martyrs’ Monument in Hanoi on April 27 on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30).
The delegation included President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong, and President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien. Read full story
- Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai said the Vietnamese Government is always willing to create favourable conditions for Korean businesses, including Hana Financial Group and Hana Bank, to invest and do long-term business in Vietnam in the spirit of harmonious benefit and risk sharing.
Khai made the statement while receiving CEO of Hana Bank Park Sung-ho in Hanoi on April 27. Read full story
- Arrivals entering Vietnam via all border gates will no longer have to fill and submit health declaration forms from April 27, the Ministry of Health announced.
The ministry sent an urgent document to the People's Committee of provinces and cities that have medical quarantine activities to request them to temporarily stop requiring arrivals to make health declarations. Read full story
-The National Power Development Plan for the 2021 - 2030 period, with a vision towards 2045 (PDP VIII) has taken into account the replacement of coal-fired power projects and those that are still pending, heard a meeting of the State Appraisal Council.
Speaking at the meeting, held in Hanoi on April 26 under the chair of Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien said the plan also targets a balance in electricity generation between regions and encourages the development of other fuels like hydrogen and ammonia. Read full story
- Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Duong southern province Nguyen Van Danh on April 26 presided over a virtual webinar which aims to promote investment from France.
Local authorities pledged to create favourable conditions for foreign investors, including those from France, and maintain regular dialogues with the business community at home and abroad to regulate policies conducive for the province’s development and legitimate benefits of the firms in a timely manner. Read full story
-The People’s Committee of Hoan Kiem district in Hanoi coordinated with authorities of France’s Ile-de-France region held a ceremony on April 27 to start a project conserving a French-era villa at No. 49 Tran Hung Dao Street – No 46 Hang Bai Street.
Chairman of the district People’s Committee Pham Tuan Long said the conservation of the villa at No. 49 Tran Hung Dao Street – No 46 Hang Bai Street is part of a joint project on conserving the former French Quarter in Hanoi implemented by Hanoi and Ile-de-France region since 2007. Read full story
- Ho Chi Minh City’s economy is rebounding strongly, raising confidence among people and businesses, heard a recent meeting on local socio-economic situation.
Speaking at the meeting on April 26, Director of the municipal Department of Planning and Investment Le Thi Huynh Mai said the city’s Index of Industrial Production (IIP) in April expanded some 2 percent from the previous month and 9.7 percent year-on-year. Read full story
-The south central province of Binh Thuan will host the Visit Vietnam Year 2023.
Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung announced this on April 26 during his working session with provincial leaders in Hanoi. Read full story/.