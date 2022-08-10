Politics Individuals should be aware of personal information protection: Minister Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam on August 10 stressed the need for each individual to protect personal information, especially on the cyberspace, when responding to deputies’ queries regarding the disclosure and sale of personal information on social networks at a Q&A session during the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee’s 14th meeting.

Politics HCM City looks to boost ties with Belarus Chairman of the People Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Phan Van Mai hosted a reception for the new Consul General of Belarus in Ho Chi Minh City, Ruslan Varankov, on August 9.

Politics Foreign military attachés visit naval brigade in Quang Ninh A delegation of foreign military attachés visited Brigade 147 of Naval Region 1, based in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, on August 9, the Quan doi Nhan dan (People's Army) daily reported.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 10 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.