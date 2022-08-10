PM asks for solutions to speed up national key transport projects
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the first meeting of the state steering committee for national key transport projects in Hanoi on August 10, during which he requested ministries, sectors and localities to apply comprehensive measures to speed up the implementation of the projects to expand development space for regions.
PM Chinh noted that the country aims to build at least 5,000 kilometres of expressways by 2030. Over the past 20 years, only 1,100 kilometres of expressways have been constructed, which means the task for the country until 2030 is heavy.
He underlined the need to deal with weaknesses during the implementation of the projects, along with the effective settlement of arising problems.
The government leader asked ministries, sectors and localities to set up their own steering committees for the implementation of national key transport projects, while regularly inspecting, evaluating and organising acceptance for the completed projects.
The PM noted that the capital for national key transport projects is 734 trillion VND (31.38 billion USD), of which, over 500 trillion VND (21.37 billion USD) are for expressways.
He requested ministries, sectors and localities to focus on achieving targets set at the 13th National Party Congress in the work, contributing to forming new development space, motivating the growth of regions, boosting tourism development, dealing with bottlenecks in transport and promoting production as well as socio-economic recovery.
The Government leader asked the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to bear the responsibility for licencing construction material mines and make a report to the Government in August.
The Ministries of Finance, and Planning and Investment were requested to give guidance on speeding up capital disbursement.
Meanwhile, localities were asked to speed up resettlement and ground clearance activities. As the petrol prices have reduced to the level recorded before the conflict in Ukraine, the PM asked construction material suppliers to consider adjusting materials’ prices to share difficulties with businesses and people.
Currently, there are nine national key transport projects and 31 component projects, including the eastern section of the North - South expressway; Ben Luc - Long Thanh expressway; Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot expressway; Bien Hoa - Vung Tau expressway; Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang expressway; Belt Road No.4 of the Hanoi Capital Region, Belt Road No.3 of Ho Chi Minh City; North - South high-speed railway; urban railway lines in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City; and Long Thanh International Airport.
Of the total, three projects are under the management of the Ministry of Transport, five under the management of localities, and one under other ministries, sectors and enterprises.
According to Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh, the implementation of the transport projects is significant in expanding space for development. However, their progress has remained slow.
He stressed that amid the heavy workload, it is necessary for relevant ministries, sectors and localities to speed up the work, especially in capital allocation and ground clearance./.