Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- State President Vo Van Thuong hosted a reception for outgoing Kazakh Ambassador to Vietnam Yerlan Baizhanov in Hanoi on August 30.

State President Vo Van Thuong (R) shakes hands with outgoing Kazakh Ambassador to Vietnam Yerlan Baizhanov. (Photo: VNA)

During the meeting, the host thanked Baizhanov for his collaboration with Vietnamese authorities to successfully organise the official visit to Vietnam by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, saying that Vietnam highly values the success of the visit which opens a new chapter in the bilateral cooperation between the two countries. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 30 attended the inauguration of second-phase Vinh Tuy bridge, which spans the Hong (Red) River and connects Hanoi’s Hai Ba Trung and Long Bien districts.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the second-phase Vinh Tuy bridge. (Photo: VNA)

The bridge, which has a length of 3.5km and a width of 19.25m with four lanes, was built with an investment of 2.5 trillion VND (103.51 million USD). Its construction finished after two years and a half, four months ahead of schedule. Read full story



- Vietnam’s coconut export are expected to reach 1 billion USD in 2025 after the US and China agree to allow Vietnamese coconuts to enter the two markets, according to President of the Vietnam Coconut Association Nguyen Thi Kim Thanh.



As the US is about to open the market for Vietnamese coconuts and China allows official coconut import, local businesses are trying to develop raw material areas, apply for growing areas codes, and register to build organic material zones to meet the needs of the world market, the official said. Read full story



- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang recently signed a decision approving the investment policy for a project on building and operating the infrastructure of the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) in the northern province of Thai Binh.



Accordingly, the 211.8 million USD project will be invested by the Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park and Township Development JSC, a joint venture between Singapore’s Sembcorp Development and Vietnam’s Becamex IDC. Read full story



- With a series of seaport infrastructure projects being implemented in the Southern Key Economic Zone, the seaport industry is promising in attracting more foreign investment.



Over the past ten years, numerous foreign investors have poured capital into developing seaports in Vietnam. Read full story



- The Vietnam Business Association in Japan (VJBA) has introduced a plan to organise the Vietnam-Japan Business Day, which is slated for November 2 and aims to promote exchange, experience sharing and connections in economy and trade between Vietnam and Japan.



The plan was revealed at the VJBA congress on August 29to review its performance in the 2021-2023 tenure and introduced its executive board for the 2023-2025 term. Read full story



- Vietnam ranked first in Southeast Asia in terms of the growth rate in demand for foreign travel, at 170% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2019, Google announced on August 30.

Visitors in Vientiane, Laos. (Photo: quocte.vn)

The figure was measured by the level of interest and search for air tickets and accommodation of users on the Google Search. Read full story



- Indonesia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi on August 28 revealed four main pillars of his country’s Chairmanship in the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meeting slated from September 5-7.



In her statement after inspecting the readiness of the 43rd ASEAN Summit’s Media Centre in Jakarta, the minister said that first and foremost, it is important to uphold the long-term vision of the region./. Read full story