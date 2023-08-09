Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 8 signed a dispatch requesting efforts to prevent, control and mitigate damage from landslides, riverbank and coastal erosion, and flash floods.

In the document, the PM asked ministers, chairpersons of People’s Committees of centrally-run cities and provinces and heads of relevant agencies to fully grasp the situation and proactively take necessary measures within their authority.Read full text

-A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairwoman of its Commission for Mass Mobilisation, is on a working visit to Laos on August 8 – 10 at the invitation of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee.

While there, the delegation paid courtesy visits to General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone. It also held talks with President of the Central Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune.Read full text

-The upgrade of the relationship and the adoption of the Status of the Resident Papal Representative and the Office of the Resident Papal Representative in Vietnam reflect efforts, goodwill, and mutual respect between Vietnam and the Vatican, said Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang.

The two sides announced the adoption of the Status of the Resident Papal Representative and the Office of the Resident Papal Representative in Vietnam during a recent visit to the Vatican by Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong.Read full text

-A ceremony was held by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on August 9 to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the Independence Day of India.

Huynh Thanh Lap, Chairman of the Vietnam - India Friendship Association of HCM City, emphasised the long-standing relations between the two countries, which have consistently supported and assisted each other during the past struggles for national independence as well as national development at present.Read full text

-Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang and Additional Secretary of the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry Rajesh Agrawal co-chaired the 5th meeting of the Vietnam-India Joint Sub-Commission on Trade in New Delhi on August 8.

In his remarks, Agrawal highly valued Vietnam's socio-economic development achievements, affirming that India considers Vietnam as a top-tier partner in Southeast Asia and always attaches importance to expanding economic and trade cooperation with the Southeast Asian nation.Read full text

-A consultation workshop was held in Hanoi on August 9 to review the 10-year implementation of the 11th Party Central Committee’s Resolution No.24-NQ/TW on active response to climate change, improvement of natural resource management and environment protection.

Co-hosted by the Steering Committee on reviewing the Resolution, the United Nations Development Programme and the Hanns Seidel Foundation, the event attracted over 100 delegates from ministries, agencies, international organisations and 25 northern cities and provinces.Read full text/.