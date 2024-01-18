☕ Afternoon briefing on January 18
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had separate meetings with his Cambodian and Slovakian counterparts as well as leaders of some international organisations in Davos, Switzerland on January 17 (local time) on the sidelines of the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF-54).
Meeting Cambodian PM Hun Manet, PM Chinh said that Vietnam has organised a solemn celebration of the victory of the war defending the southwestern border and, together with the Cambodian troops and people, defeating the genocidal regime, which was a chance to popularise the Vietnam-Cambodia traditional solidarity and mutual support to people in the two countries, especially the youth. Read full story
- The official visit to Hungary by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, as part of his trip to Europe from January 16-23, is expected to contribute to consolidating political trust and deepening the Vietnam-Hungary comprehensive partnership in all fields.
Vietnam and Hungary set up their diplomatic ties on February 3, 1950. Since then, the two nations have stood side by side with and supported each other during the wartime, and in the current national building cause. Bilateral friendship and cooperation have developed well in various fields such as education and training, legal and judicial affairs, culture, sports, and people-to-people exchanges. Read full story
- Deputy Minister and Parliamentary State Secretary at the Ministry of European Union Affairs of Hungary Zsigmond Barna Pál has highlighted the historicical significance of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s upcoming visit to Hungary, saying that it is the first delegation exchange at the prime ministerial level between the two countries for the past 7 years.
In an interview granted to the press during his working trip to Vietnam from January 14-16, Barna Pál said Hungary wishes to advance cooperation with Vietnam across various areas, ranging from politics, culture to economy. Read full story
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue delivers a closing speech at the event (Photo: VNA)- The 15th National Assembly’s fifth extraordinary meeting wrapped up on January 18 morning in the presence of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
In his speech at closing the session, the top legislator said the meeting completed its entire agenda in the 3.5 days of sitting, passing the amended Land Law and amended Law on Credit Institutions. Read full story
- The amended Land Law and amended Law on Credit Institutions were officially passed on January 18, as part of the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s ongoing 5th extraordinary session.
The revised land law saw 432 out of the 477 NA deputies voting in favour, or 87.63% of the total deputies. Read full story
- Vietnam has been a very good partner of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) launched by the United States in May 2022, and the country has been playing a constructive role in the IPEF discussions, US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper spoke to the Vietnam News Agency. Read full story
- During an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of New Year 2024, Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolai Prytz stressed Denmark is ready to support Vietnam in green transition.
He also expressed his belief that the Green Strategic Partnership (GSP) will open a series of new opportunities and take Denmark-Vietnam bilateral relations to a new level. Read full story
- Vietnam’s early engagement in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) highlights its proactive stance as one of the first countries to join the discussions initiated by the US in May 2022. However, the new mechanism and its relevance to Vietnam are yet to be widely known by the Vietnamese public.
To explain IPEF to his students, many of whom Vietnamese, Professor Stephen Nagy of International Christian University (Tokyo) describes the mechanism as a “buffet”: “It is like your friend enjoys seafood, you prefer chicken and the other friends like beef, so you can choose the part of the buffet that you would like to participate in.” Read full story
- Deposit interest rates at four major banks of Vietnam were adjusted sharply, down by 0.4% per year from the previous listings, bringing the rate to 1.8% per year at the lowest.
The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) on January 17 cut its rate by 0.2% per year for terms under 12 months, pulling interest rates for 1-2 month, 3-month and 6-9-month deposits down to 1.7%, 2% and 3% per year, respectively. The highest interest rate at the bank is 4.7% per year when customers deposit for 12 months or more. Read full story
