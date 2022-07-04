☕ Afternoon briefing on July 4
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 4.
– The Presidential Office in coordination with relevant ministries and agencies held an international press conference in Hanoi on July 4 to announce the President’s amnesty decision on the occasion of National Day (September 2).
The beneficiaries include those who are serving their fixed-term sentences in jail, those who have life sentences reduced and those who have sentences suspended, with the serving time to be considered for amnesty calculated until August 31. Read full story
– President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh have sent congratulations to US President Joe Biden on the 246th Independence Day of the country (July 4, 1776 - 2022). Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue also extended greetings to President of the Senate Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. Read full story
– Vietnam reaped significant socio-economic achievements in the first half of this year despite global uncertainties and domestic difficulties, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told an online conference between the Government and localities, and a regular Cabinet meeting on July 4.
He pointed out that the world situation developed complicatedly over the past time with strategic competitiveness, the conflict in Ukraine, soaring fuel prices, escalating inflation in many countries, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, among others. Read full story
– Ho Chi Minh City has proposed an international transit terminal worth about 6 billion USD be built in Can Gio district, and this terminal will be able to handle the world’s largest cargo vessels at present. In a document recently sent to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, the municipal People’s Committee proposed the leader assign the Ministry of Transport to work with the committee and relevant agencies to assess advantages, opportunities, and possibility of an international transit terminal. Read full story
– The Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22) concluded on July 3 on USNS Mercy, a hospital ship of the US Military Sealift Command anchored at Vung Ro Port in Dong Hoa town, the central province of Phu Yen.
The event saw the attendance of representatives from Vietnam, the US and other PP22 countries like Australia, the UK and Japan, along with those from foreign countries such as the Philippines, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Fiji, and international organisations. Read full story
– Da Nang, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City have been listed among the best cities in Southeast Asia in Asia’s Best Awards 2022, recently unveiled by the Travel & Leisure magazine. Asia’s Best Awards 2022 suggests destinations, resorts and restaurants, among others, to try in the region. The lists were compiled basing on votes from readers around the world from January to April this year. Read full story
– The Ministry of Finance has issued a circular guiding the implementation of some articles of the Government’s Decree No. 121/2021/ND-CP on business in prize electronic games for foreigners in Vietnam. Circular No. 39/2022/TT-BTC stipulates the appraisal fee for the grant and extension of business certificates at 150 million VND (6,428 USD), while that for the re-grant and adjustment stands at 5 million VND. Read full story
– Vietnamese photographers have won 13 medals and certificates of honour in travel, portrait and free categories at the 7th “Two Country Circuit” photo contest 2022. The award-winning works mainly capture beautiful moments of Vietnamese nature and country such as “Stork season in Van Long” by Nguyen Dang Hao and “The procession of dragons to the wharf” by Vu Hai which won gold medals. “Phong Dien floating market” by Tran Anh Thang and “Water season in Mu Cang Chai” by Ngo Thanh Huong received certificates of merit. Read full story/.
