☕ Afternoon briefing on March 15
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s speech at the recent meeting of the sub-committee in charge of the personnel work of the 14th National Party Congress has received applause from officials, Party members, and people in Ho Chi Minh City.
Diep Van Son, former Vice Director of the Ministry
of Home Affairs’ Representative Office in HCM City, said that the Party
leader’s orientations on the work are similar to those in the 13th National
Party Congress, which is to ensure that no unqualified officials are considered
for high-ranking positions. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is scheduled to hold a dialogue with youths on March 25, on the occasion of the 93rd anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26, 1931-2024).
The dialogue, to be held online, is set to
materialise the 2020 Youth Law, popularise the State’s guidelines and polices
on national digital transformation among young people, and promote their role
in this regard. Read full story
- Minister of National Defence, General Phan Van Giang on March 15 received outgoing Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Nikorndej Balankura who came to bid farewell at the end of his term.
At the reception, Giang highly valued the ambassador's contributions
to promoting the Vietnam - Thailand strategic partnership in the fields of
politics, diplomacy, defence-security, economics, trade, investment, tourism,
and people-to-people exchanges. Read full story
- Delivering a speech at the 68th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) of the UN Economic and Social Council in New York, Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan expressed Vietnam's high-level commitment to ensuring gender equality and women's rights as well as its multifaceted engagement and contributions to this priority area, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang has assessed.
In a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News
Agency in New York, Giang elaborated the four proposals by the Vietnamese
leader aimed at accelerating swift and effective actions in this field. Read full story
- Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Achim Steiner has congratulated Vietnam on many important achievements in human development it has obtained over the recent past.
The UNDP released the 2023/24 Human Development
Report, titled “Breaking the Gridlock: Reimagining cooperation in a popularised
world”, at the UN headquarters in New York on March 13 (local time). Read full story
- The establishment of the Vietnam-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership during the recent official visit to the Oceania nation by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh demonstrates joint efforts to deepen and promote mutual strategic trust, and contribute to building a new vision for the region, according to a scholar.
In his recent article, Dr. Vu Le Thai Hoang, Director of the Institute for Foreign Policy and Strategic Studies under the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam, said since the two countries set up their diplomatic ties in 1973 and upgraded their relationship to a strategic partnership in 2018, they have witnessed strong, comprehensive, and strategic developments in the bilateral cooperation across spheres. Read full story
- Vietnam’s ride-hailing market value is estimated at 880 million USD in 2024 and expected to reach 21.6 billion USD by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 19.5% during the forecast period, according to a recent report by India-based market research firm Mordor Intelligence.
With Vietnam’s rapidly growing urban population, the lack of public transport options, and increasing traffic congestion, the demand for private modes of transportation has gone up in recent years. Read full story
- VinFast Auto announced on March 15 that it will take part in the 45th Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS 2024) in Thailand.
At BIMS 2024, the Vietnamese electric automaker will introduce its complete range of electric vehicles for the first time in Southeast Asia, including the mini-SUV VF 3; VF 5, VF e34, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9, covering the A-SUV to E-SUV segments./. Read full story