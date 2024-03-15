Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s speech at the recent meeting of the sub-committee in charge of the personnel work of the 14th National Party Congress has received applause from officials, Party members, and people in Ho Chi Minh City.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong addresses the first meeting of the sub-committee in charge of the personnel work of the 14th National Party Congress. (Photo: VNA)

Diep Van Son, former Vice Director of the Ministry of Home Affairs' Representative Office in HCM City, said that the Party leader's orientations on the work are similar to those in the 13th National Party Congress, which is to ensure that no unqualified officials are considered for high-ranking positions.



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is scheduled to hold a dialogue with youths on March 25, on the occasion of the 93rd anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26, 1931-2024).

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and youths at their dialogue in 2023. (Photo: doanthanhnien.vn)

The dialogue, to be held online, is set to materialise the 2020 Youth Law, popularise the State's guidelines and polices on national digital transformation among young people, and promote their role in this regard.



- Minister of National Defence, General Phan Van Giang on March 15 received outgoing Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Nikorndej Balankura who came to bid farewell at the end of his term.

Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (R) receives outgoing Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Nikorndej Balankura. (Photo: VNA)

At the reception, Giang highly valued the ambassador's contributions to promoting the Vietnam - Thailand strategic partnership in the fields of politics, diplomacy, defence-security, economics, trade, investment, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.



- Delivering a speech at the 68th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) of the UN Economic and Social Council in New York, Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan expressed Vietnam's high-level commitment to ensuring gender equality and women's rights as well as its multifaceted engagement and contributions to this priority area, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang has assessed.

Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan delivers a speech at the opening session of the 68th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) of the UN Economic and Social Council in New York. (Photo: VNA)

In a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency in New York, Giang elaborated the four proposals by the Vietnamese leader aimed at accelerating swift and effective actions in this field.



- Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Achim Steiner has congratulated Vietnam on many important achievements in human development it has obtained over the recent past.

UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner (L) meets with Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang prior to the launch of the 2023/24 Human Development Report in New York on March 13. (Photo: VNA)

The UNDP released the 2023/24 Human Development Report, titled "Breaking the Gridlock: Reimagining cooperation in a popularised world", at the UN headquarters in New York on March 13 (local time).



- The establishment of the Vietnam-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership during the recent official visit to the Oceania nation by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh demonstrates joint efforts to deepen and promote mutual strategic trust, and contribute to building a new vision for the region, according to a scholar.



In his recent article, Dr. Vu Le Thai Hoang, Director of the Institute for Foreign Policy and Strategic Studies under the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam, said since the two countries set up their diplomatic ties in 1973 and upgraded their relationship to a strategic partnership in 2018, they have witnessed strong, comprehensive, and strategic developments in the bilateral cooperation across spheres.



- Vietnam’s ride-hailing market value is estimated at 880 million USD in 2024 and expected to reach 21.6 billion USD by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 19.5% during the forecast period, according to a recent report by India-based market research firm Mordor Intelligence.



With Vietnam's rapidly growing urban population, the lack of public transport options, and increasing traffic congestion, the demand for private modes of transportation has gone up in recent years.



- VinFast Auto announced on March 15 that it will take part in the 45th Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS 2024) in Thailand.



At BIMS 2024, the Vietnamese electric automaker will introduce its complete range of electric vehicles for the first time in Southeast Asia, including the mini-SUV VF 3; VF 5, VF e34, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9, covering the A-SUV to E-SUV segments./.




