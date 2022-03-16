☕ Afternoon briefing on March 16
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 16.
- Vietnam's Frigate 016 - Quang Trung has arrived back at Cam Ranh Port, completing the sea phase of the multilateral naval exercise MILAN 2022 which took place in the northern India city of Visakhapatnam from February 25 to March 4. Read full story
- FPT Technology Corporation of Vietnam and the Republic of Sierra Leone on March 16 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation to promote digital transformation and human resources training for the African country. Read full story
- The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has stepped in to help Vietnamese cashew nut exporters handle the suspected scam in Italy. Read full story
- The date March 15 marked not only Vietnam’s complete reopening to foreign tourists but also the country’s official resumption of international exchange like the pre-pandemic period, with some measures taken to manage risks and ensure safety for all, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said at a conference on March 15. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested the Ministry of Health to direct centrally-run cities and provinces to accelerate the vaccination of the booster shot against COVID-19 for people aged 18 and above. Read full story
- Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam had a meeting on March 15 with Kohzo Tashima, Chairman of the Japan Football Association (JFA), who pledged to provide more tickets for Vietnamese fans to enjoy the Vietnam-Japan return leg as part of the World Cup 2022 qualifiers./. Read full story
The Vietnamese delegation attended the 28th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Retreat. (Photo: VNA)- Vietnam has proposed that ASEAN countries agree on a pragmatic approach in negotiations to upgrade the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) in order to generate real added value to ASEAN businesses, during the 28th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Retreat that virtually opened on March 16. Read full story
A foreign visitor conducts immigration procedures at Noi Bai airport. (Photo: VNA)- The Ministry of Health has officially issued the long-awaited COVID-19 protocols for foreign arrivals in Vietnam. The regulations state that visitors with negative COVID tests can enjoy quarantine-free travel from the first day of entry. Read full story
A Starbucks coffee shop (Photo: VNA)- Hanoi's authorities have allowed dine-in food and beverage venues to operate as normal, lifting the requirement to close before 9pm which has been enforced for months to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read full story
