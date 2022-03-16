Hanoi lifts 9pm ban on dine-in food, beverage venues
Hanoi's authorities have allowed dine-in food and beverage venues to operate as normal, lifting the requirement to close before 9pm which has been enforced for months to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The venues still need to observe COVID-19 preventive measures set out by health authorities.
The move is part of the capital city’s plans for safe and flexible adaptation and effective control of COVID-19 and reopening tourism. It was signed into effect by Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh on March 15.
The city also requested districts and townships not to drop the guard against coronavirus and continue strictly enforcing COVID-19 rules, including the 5K message.
The restrictions were dropped as the capital city continues to lead the country in daily new COVID-19 cases, but with an extremely high vaccination rate. Over 99.6 percent of the population aged 12 years and older have been fully vaccinated, while 80 percent of adults have received booster shots.
Deaths and hospitalisations from the virus are also under control.
Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)Hanoi also wants localities to complete a booster dose campaign for adults within March 2022, while attention will be focused on high-risk groups such as the elderly and pregnant women.
The city’s leaders also urge people who have developed suspect symptoms (fever, coughing, breathing difficulties, loss of taste and smell, etc.) not to participate in public activities. The number of attendees to busy events like weddings and funerals must remain limited.
The People’s Committee enables schools to go ahead with in-person learning plans while the highest safety must be guaranteed for both students and teachers.
They must also regularly update information and regulations on COVID-19 in schools issued by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education and Training and guiding documents of the city, as well as closely follow the developments of the virus outbreak and promptly deal with any outbreaks./.