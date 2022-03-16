Society Hanoi to reopen pedestrian spaces from March 18 The capital city of Hanoi will reopen pedestrian spaces in downtown Hoan Kiem district from March 18 after nearly a year of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the municipal People’s Committee.

Society Vietnam reinstates pre-pandemic entry and exit procedures The Vietnamese Government has agreed to reinstate pre-pandemic entry and exit procedures for foreigners and Vietnamese living overseas from March 15.

Society Two imprisoned for attempting to overthrow people’s administration The People's Court of central Khanh Hoa province on March 15 held a first-instance trial against two defendants for their “activities aiming to overthrow the people’s administration,” under Article 109 of the Penal Code.

Society Vietnam fully reopens borders to tourists after pandemic hiatus Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport welcomed the first international commercial flight on March 15 morning after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.