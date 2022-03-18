Politics UN affirms prioritising support to Vietnam against climate change Assistant Secretary-General for Climate Action at United Nations (UN) Selwin Chalres Hart has affirmed that the international organisation is very interested and wishes to be able to support Vietnam in realising its commitments to deal with climate change.

Politics Binh Duong province hopes for stronger ties with Japan Secretary of the Binh Duong Party Committee Nguyen Van Loi met with Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio on March 17, pledging continued support for Japanese investors to reap more successes in the southern province.

Politics Vietnam attends extraordinary session of Ministerial Conference of Francophonie As a member of the Francophone community, Vietnam has made efforts to contribute to common goals to cope with new challenges, Vietnamese Ambassador to France and Representative of Vietnam to the Francophonie Dinh Toan Thang affirmed at the 40th extraordinary session of the Ministerial Conference of the Francophonie.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 18 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.