☕ Afternoon briefing on March 2
The following is a brief review of the day’s news reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 2.
- Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has called on parties involved in the Russia-Ukraine tensions to exercise restraint, stop the use of force, resume dialogue, and seek long-term solutions to differences. Read full story
- Germany's Robert Koch-Institute (RKI) on March 1 decided to remove 60 countries and territories across the world, including Vietnam, from the list of the countries that are highly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, passengers entering Germany from Vietnam will no longer be subject to relevant strict regulations. Read full story
- The Railways of Transport and Trade Joint Stock Company (Ratraco) has announced that a new freight link between the central city of Da Nang and Europe is expected to be launched in early March. The train will carry a total of 23 containers of furniture products of well-known Swedish brand IKEA. Read full story
- The prices of Vietnamese exports and imports, especially aquatic products and fertilizers, have headed towards highs due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, said Nguyen Do Anh Tuan, head of the Department of International Cooperation under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. Read full story
- With Russia disconnected from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT), Vietnam, like many other countries, will face payment troubles in doing trade with Russia as the two countries have long-standing economic relations, said economist Assoc. Prof., Dr. Dinh Trong Thanh. Read full story
- A representative of Vietjet Air on March 2 announced that the airline plans to operate a free flight bringing Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine home from Warsaw, the capital city of Poland, on March 6. Read full story
The Vendémiaire of the French Navy (Photo: qdnd.vn)- The Vendémiaire of the French Navy arrived at Cam Ranh International Port of the south-central province of Khanh Hoa on March 1, starting its courtesy visit to the province until March 5. The ship crew comprised of 100 officers and sailors led by Lieutenant Colonel Alain Gaborit. It is the fourth port call in Vietnam by the ship. Read full story
VinFast's smart electric vehicle VF 9 (Photo: VinFast)- Vietnamese automaker VinFast and Italian car design firm Pininfarina have introduced the details of the exterior and interior designs of smart electric vehicles VF 8 and VF 9 at the Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022). Read full story
Phu Quoc island (Photo: VNA)- Germany’s Stuttgarter Nachrichten newspaper has recently posted an article saying that Vietnam is one of the most beautiful countries in Asia, and highlighting five reasons for Germans to travel to the Southeast Asian nation. Read full story