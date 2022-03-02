Politics Australia’s Victoria welcomes Vietnamese localities, businesses: leaders Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh paid an official visit to Victoria from February 28 to March 2, with a hope to strengthen ties between Vietnamese localities and the Australian state.

Politics French ship pays courtesy visit to Khanh Hoa The Vendémiaire of the French Navy arrived at Cam Ranh International Port of the south-central province of Khanh Hoa on March 1, starting its courtesy visit to the province until March 5.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 2 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Prompt moves taken to ensure safety for Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has been working with relevant authorities, domestic airlines, and representative agencies in Ukraine and surrounding areas to make plans for ensuring security, safety, and conditions necessary for evacuating Vietnamese citizens from war zones and repatriating them if they wish.