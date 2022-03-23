Hanoi, (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 23.



- Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo visited the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF) in Ho Chi Minh City on March 23 during her week-long visit to Vietnam.



The OIF Secretary-General highly spoke of the diversity of activities hosted by IDECAF to promote the French language and the Francophone community among local people, particularly the youth. Read full story



- Executive Secretary of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana has affirmed that the commission always attaches importance to the partnership with Vietnam and commits to actively support the country in realising its sustainable development goals.



Alisjahbana, who is also Undersecretary-general of the United Nations, made the statement at a working session with the Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand and Permanent Representative of Vietnam at ESCAP Phan Chi Thanh on March 22. Read full story



- The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel, in collaboration with the Israel-Asia Chamber of Commerce, held a ceremony on March 22 to inaugurate the Israel-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce.



Vietnamese Ambassador Do Minh Hung speaks at the inaugural ceremony of Israel-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce (Photo: VNA)



Despite impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bilateral relations in general and the trade ties in particular have developed strongly, with the trade turnover hitting 1.8 billion USD, a rise from 1.6 billion USD of 2020, and 1.2 billion USD of 2019. Read full story

- Luxury airline Sun Air has become Gulfstream Aerospace’s international sales representative in the Vietnamese market following the signing of an agreement between the Vietnamese carrier and the US aircraft manufacturer in Hanoi on March 23.



Sun Air has become Gulfstream Aerospace’s international sales representative in Vietnam (Source: Sun Group)



Under the deal, Sun Air will support Gulfstream in developing the market in Vietnam and introduce the American aircraft company's jets to potential customers. Read full story



- Gabon is seeking Vietnamese enterprises that can transfer rice farming technology and invest in rice production, not only to serve domestic consumers but also to export to neighbouring countries, Gabon minister of trade Yves Fernand Manfoumbi said during his visit to Vietnam.



Manfoumbi and his entourage on March 22 made a field trip to the factory of Cong Thanh Ut Hanh Co., Ltd. – a major rice producer and exporter in Tan An city, the Mekong Delta province of Long An. Read full story



- The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on March 22 announced that it will temporarily suspend flights on the Hanoi-Moscow route from March 25 to review and clarify the procedures, requirements and regulations related to the craft insurance and flight operations to Russia.



A representative from the airline expressed regret about the move due to force majeure, stressing that it will offer free refunds to passengers who have bought tickets, or change to other flights when the route is resumed. Read full story



- A national ceremony was held on March 23 by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources to kick start a series of events to mark World Water Day, World Meteorological Day, and Earth Hour 2022, all to be celebrated this month.



The ceremony brought together 63 cities and provinces and 400 international organisations, non-governmental organisations, diplomatic corps in Vietnam, Vietnamese ministries and agencies. Read full story/.