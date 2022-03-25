Politics Vietnam greatly contributes to 144th IPU Assembly’s success: Official The Vietnamese delegation to the 144th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-144) and relevant meetings in Bali, Indonesia from March 20-24 have actively participated in the event's discussions and activities, thus contributing greatly to the event's success, according to an official of the National Assembly.

Politics Vietnam, EU eye stronger judicial cooperation Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Nguyen Hoa Binh hosted a reception for Ambassador Giorgio Aliberti, Head of the European Union Delegation to Vietnam, and Rana Flowers, Acting UN Resident Coordinator and UNICEF Representative in Vietnam.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest for March 25 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA leader works with Central Public Security Party Committee on law-building activities National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on March 24 chaired a working session between the Party Delegation to the NA and the Central Public Security Party Committee's Standing Board on the draft laws and resolutions compiled and submitted to the legislature by the Ministry of Public Security.