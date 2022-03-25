☕ Afternoon briefing on March 25
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 25.
Hanoi, (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 25.
-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has sent greetings to Khmer ethnic people on the occasion of their traditional Chol Chnam Thmay (New Year) festival, which falls on April 14-16 this year. Read full story
-Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held phone talks with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne on March 24.
Both ministers expressed their delight at the strong development of the Vietnam-Australia strategic partnership, despite difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the recent past. Read full story
-Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo attended the launch of a Francophone space at the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV) on March 25.
OIF Secretary General Louise Mushikiwabo (third from right) join the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Francophone space (Photo: VNA)Mushikiwabo affirmed that the newly inaugural space will be a symbol of the cooperation between the OIF and the DAV, as well as the friendship between the Francophone community and Vietnam at large. Read full story
-Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has affirmed that Vietnam supports and wants to participate more deeply in implementing proposals in the “Common Agenda” report of the UN.
During a working session with Volker Turk, UN Under-Secretary-General for Policy, Giang said that Vietnam wants to contribute further to common efforts of the international community. Read full story
-Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Nguyen Hoa Binh hosted a reception for Ambassador Giorgio Aliberti, Head of the European Union Delegation to Vietnam, and Rana Flowers, Acting UN Resident Coordinator and UNICEF Representative in Vietnam.
During the meeting, Binh highlighted the effective cooperation of the two agencies with the Supreme People's Court of Vietnam in judicial and legal activities and other fields, expressing his hope that the agencies will continue to effectively implement cooperation activities as well as develop cooperation plans for the coming time. Read full story
-Vietnamese airlines have seen a surge of 441 percent in international passengers but a decline in domestic passengers in the first quarter of 2022, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).
In a report sent to the Ministry of Transport, CAAV said Vietnamese airlines have transported an estimated 141,600 international passengers and 38,000 tonnes of international cargo in Q1, respectively soaring 441 percent and 113.9 percent year on year. Read full story
-A mobile phone application for the Vietnam Shrimp Forum made debut on March 25. Since 2016, the forum has become an annual event, and in addition to the offline forum, online forums are set up on Facebook and Zalo, offering information about daily shrimp prices, markets, farming techniques and new policies. However, it is difficult to look up old data on these platforms and the number of member is also limited.
The app is designed to address the above-mentioned disadvantages. Read full story
-The capital city of Hanoi has welcomed about 2.8 million domestic tourists since the beginning of this year, an increase of 45.3 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.
The city earned approximately 7.8 trillion VND (343.1 million USD) in tourism revenue between January and March, up 45.3 percent year-on-year. Read full story/.