Business Thanh Hoa province wants to enhance cooperation with Korean partners The central province of Thanh Hoa hopes to step up its cooperation with partners from the Republic of Korea (RoK) in the building smart cities and e-governance, education and health care, and receive more ODA projects from the country, said a provincial leader.

Business Italy-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce to launch representative office in Vietnam The Italy-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce (CCIV) will open a representative office in Ho Chi Minh City in June to support Vietnamese and Italian firms to seek partnership, according to its President Fulvio Albano.

Business Thanh Hoa, RoK partners bolster human resources development A meeting between authorities of the north-central province of Thanh Hoa and firms of the Republic of Korea (RoK) was held in the province on March 24, part of activities to mark the 30th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-RoK diplomatic ties (December 22, 1992 – 2022).