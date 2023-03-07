Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 7 received a visiting delegation of Japanese economic organisations, who are in Vietnam to attend the Vietnam-Japan high-level economic conference.



Chinh took the occasion to praise the practical contributions of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), and the Vietnam-Japan economic committee to the implementation of major infrastructure projects and those supported by Japan on training and capacity improvement for better business climate and competitiveness of Vietnam.



- Ambassador Vu Ho has affirmed Vietnam’s support for and readiness to realise the cooperation priorities for 2023 set by Chair Indonesia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).



Ho, who is acting head of the ASEAN Senior Official Meetings (SOM) delegation of Vietnam, made the remarks while attending the SOM and the 15th meeting of the ASEAN Coordinating Council Working Group (ACCWG) on Timor-Leste's application for ASEAN membership (ACCWG-TL) held in Jakarta on March 6.



- A high-level economic seminar between Vietnam and Japan was held in Hanoi on March 7 to explore new possibilities for bilateral relations towards the future.



The event was held by the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam, the Japan Business Federation, and the organising committee for celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the countries' diplomatic relationship (September 21).



- As many countries plan to adopt the Global Minimum Tax Rate (GMTR) in 2024, experts are concerned that the entry into force of the rate would discourage foreign companies from locating their operations in low-tax countries.



Under GMTR rules, corporations with more than 750 million EUR in annual revenue would be subject to an effective tax rate of at least 15%, not including deductions for depreciation and certain tax credits. The introduction of GMTR is aimed to increase compliance costs and create a level playing field between developed and developing countries.



- The Vietnamese real estate market has remained attractive to foreign investors and investment funds despite difficulties countering domestic firms, according to insiders.



The 2023 Asia-Pacific Investor Intentions Survey released recently by CBRE Vietnam showed that Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi are among top 10 most attractive destinations for trans-border investment. Particularly, for the first time, Ho Chi Minh City ranked third in the list, even above Australia.



- The southern province of Dong Nai has seen positive changes in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first two months of this year as its newly-licensed projects use advanced technology, are less labour intensive and more environmentally friendly.



According to the Dong Nai Industrial Zone Authority (DIZA), the province attracted 281 million USD in FDI, with eight new projects being licensed and 14 projects receiving additional capital, in the time under review.



- Experts discussed the implementation of policies and laws on energy development in the 2016-2021 period at a conference co-organised by the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA) and the National Assembly (NA)'s Committee for Science, Technology and Environment (CSTE) in Hanoi on March 5.



Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)'s Committee for Science, Technology and Environment Le Quang Huy said that in the 2016-2021 period, the energy industry had developed rapidly in all sectors and fields, achieving many remarkable results./.




