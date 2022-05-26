☕ Afternoon briefing on May 26
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 26.
Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai works with WTO Deputy Director-General Zhang Xiangchen (Photo: VNA)- Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai visited the headquarters of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Geneva and worked with its Deputy Director-General Zhang Xiangchen on May 25 afternoon (local time). Read full story
Participants at the forum (Photo: VNA)- Vietnam wants to see more investment from the United Kingdom in hi-tech agriculture, from cultivation to processing, preservation and distribution of farm produce and foods, said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien. Read full story
- A visiting high-level delegation from Ho Chi Minh City on May 26 held talks with a delegation of the Lao capital Vientiane, headed by Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Anouphap Tounalom. Read full story
- The Corporate Sustainability Index (CSI) Programme 2022, the 7th of its kind so far, was launched on May 25, aiming to not only assess enterprises’ sustainability but also encourage them to adopt sustainable practices. Read full story
- The Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) and the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) on May 26 jointly organised a dialogue themed “Strengthening the Vietnam-India comprehensive strategic partnership". Read full story
The five-strong Vietnamese team (C) participating in 2022 European Physics Olympiad (Photo: CTV)- Vietnamese students brought home two silver and one bronze medals at the 2022 European Physics Olympiad, the Vietnam Physics Society (VPS) announced on May 25. Read full story
- All airline members of Vietnam Airlines Group – Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASO – will offer more than 7.1 million seats on both domestic and international routes during the peak summer travel season. It is estimated that a total of over 36,000 flights will be made available for summer travellers from June 1 to August 15. Read full story
Rangers pose with one of the newly-recognised giant crape-myrtle tree. (Photo: VNA)- A forest of old trees in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong has been recognised as ‘heritage trees’ by the Vietnam Association for Conservation of Nature and Environment (VACNE). The centuries-old include 36 giant crape-myrtle trees, known as “bang lang”, and one old banyan tree in Quang Truc border commune of Dak Nong’s Tuy Duc district. Read full story./.