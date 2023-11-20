Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- National Assembly deputies are discussing the results of the supervision of the settlement of voters’ petitions sent to the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s fifth plenary session on November 20 morning, as the NA continues with the second phase of the ongoing sixth sitting.

An overview of 15th National Assembly’s fifth plenary session on November 20 morning. (Photo: VNA)

Earlier, at the opening session of the sixth session, Chairman of the NA Ombudsman Commission Duong Thanh Binh presented the report on these results. Read full story



- Vietnam has supported and committed to boosting cooperation with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to carry out the Global Compact for Migration (GCM), a high-ranking official has said.

IOM General Director Amy Pope (Photo: IOM)

At a recent working session with IOM General Director Amy Pope, Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to eth United Nations (UN), World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, highlighted that the Vietnamese ministries, sectors and branches have prioritised and worked together to ensure multi-sectoral approach in handling migration challenges. Read full story



- The Vietnam-Cuba relations will thrive further, contributing to the protection and construction of the two nations, said First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel in his recent reception for outgoing Vietnamese Ambassador Le Thanh Tung in Havana.

First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel (R) and outgoing Vietnamese Ambassador Le Thanh Tung at their meeting in Havana on November 18. (Photo: VNA)

The Cuban leader lauded the sides’ loyal, practical, and effective friendship so far and highlighted the role of high-level delegation exchanges and phone and virtual talks between their leaders and officials in strengthening such ties. Read full story



- The future of the relationship between Canada and Vietnam is promising, especially in the field of trade thanks to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), said Ghislain Robichaud, Regional Director for Quebec and Nunavut under the Global Affairs Canada.



Vietnam is at the heart of the priorities in the Indo-Pacific Strategy that Canada is implementing, the official stressed at a ceremony held in Montreal city of Quebec by the Canada-ASEAN Business Council (CABC) to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations. Read full story



- Amid difficulties in the world market, greater attention should be paid to promoting the domestic market, one of the "healthy" pillars at present of the economy, to boost growth, according to Prof. Dr. Bui Quang Tuan, Director of the Vietnam Institute of Economics.



The expert noted that in 2023, Vietnam has encountered headwinds coming from the unfavourable circumstances both inside and outside the country, coupled with difficulties of an open economy depending on export. Read full story



- Ho Chi Minh City topped the first-ever Vietnam Provincial Logistics Competitiveness Index (LCI) 2022, followed by Hai Phong, Binh Duong, and Ba Ria – Vung Tau and Hanoi, according to a report recently announced by the Vietnam Logistics Association (VLA).



At the report announcing ceremony, VLA Chairman Le Duy Hiep said that during August 2022 – November 2023, the VLA, in collaboration with the Vietnam Logistics Research and Development Institute (VLI) and consulting service provider Dream Incubator, drew the report based on a survey on 26 cities and provinces nationwide with the most outstanding GRDP, volume of transported goods, and number of logistics businesses. Read full story



- Dang Tran Phuong Nhi on November 19 won the first gold medal for Vietnam in the women's nangun taolu (performance) event at the HYX 16th World Wushu Championships (WWC) held in Texas, the US.

Athlete Dang Tran Phuong Nhi (Photo: thanhnien.vn)

Specifically, Nhi grabbed the highest score at 9,760 points. She was followed by He Jianxin from China’s Hong Kong, and Malaysia’s Tan Cheong Ming, respectively./. Read full story



