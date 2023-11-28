Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- President Vo Van Thuong on November 28 thanked generations of Tokyo leaders for actively supporting the multifaceted cooperation between the capital city of Japan and Vietnamese localities, especially Hanoi capital.

President Vo Van Thuong (second from right), his spouse (third from right), Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko (first from left) and other officials at the “Banh mi Xin chao” restaurant in Tokyo on November 28 (Photo: VNA)

The leader, who is paying an official trip to Japan, made the remarks while joining Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko in visiting “Banh mi Xin chao”, a Vietnamese sandwich restaurant opened by two former students from Vietnam, in the morning of the day. Read full story



- Japan’s press agencies have highlighted President Vo Van Thuong’s ongoing official visit to the country, especially the elevation of bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World.



The Japanese government’s official website on November 27 ran an article on the talks between President Thuong and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, which took place earlier the same day. Read full story



- The official website of the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on November 27 prominently featured information about the talks between President Vo Van Thuong and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, with a focus on their concurrence in elevating the countries’ relationship to the "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World".



According to the ministry, the two leaders held a candid exchange of views for the future development of bilateral relations under the new partnership. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 28 for Brazilian Minister of Science and Technology Luciana Santos, who is also President of the Communist Party of Brazil.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Brazilian Minister of Science and Technology Luciana Santos, who is also President of the Communist Party of Brazil. (Photo: VNA)

Chinh expressed his belief that Santos’s visit will contribute to raising the efficiency of the comprehensive cooperation between the Brazilian Party and the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) as well as the two countries, especially in science-technology and innovation. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam left Hanoi on November 28 afternoon to attend the 28th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) and have several bilateral activities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and pay an official visit to Turkey from November 29 to December 3.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse board a plane in Hanoi on November 28 for their trip to attend COP28 and several bilateral activities in the UAE and pay an official visit to Turkey from November 29 to December 3. (Photo: VNA)

The PM is accompanied by Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh, Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung, Deputy Minister of Defence Pham Hoai Nam, Deputy Minister of Public Security Le Van Tuyen, Deputy Chief of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Office Bui Van Thach, and Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet, among other officials. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will announce Vietnam’s new initiatives and commitments at the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in joint efforts against climate change, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet.



In an interview granted to the press ahead of the PM’s trip to attend the World Climate Action Summit (WCAS) within COP28, hold bilateral activities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and pay an official visit to Turkey from November 29 to December 3, Viet stressed the significance of the summit in the context that climate change remains the biggest challenge and the greatest public concern globally this year. Read full story



- Expecting a growth rate of 7% in the fourth quarter, Vietnam has high possibility to achieve about 5% growth for the whole year, held experts, assessing that although the figure is under the target of 6.5%, it is still a positive result.



The Vietnamese economy showed good recovery in the first three quarters of this year, reflected through many important indicators. A higher growth in the last quarter is expected to make a push to the growth in 2024 and following years. Read full story



- Nearly 28.85 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) was registered as of November 20, rising 14.8% year on year, reported the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.



FIA said on November 27 that foreign investors have invested in 56 provinces and cities during the 11 months of 2023. Read full story



- Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) has set a target of earning 44 billion USD from textile and apparel exports in 2024 as positive changes have seen from the last quarter of this year.



Speaking at a recent press conference, VITAS Chairman Vu Duc Giang said that this year, the export revenue is estimated to top 40 billion USD, about 9.2% less than that of last year./. Read full story