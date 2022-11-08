Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen on November 8 affirmed their resolve to further consolidate and develop the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive, sustainable, and long-term cooperation between the two countries.



At their talks held in Phnom Penh, PM Chinh, now on an official visit to Cambodia, highly valued the contributions and encouraging outcomes by Cambodia as the Chair of ASEAN in 2022, saying he believes the country will successfully organise the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related summits in the next few days. Read full story

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will pay an official visit to Vietnam on November 13-14.



The visit is made at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, announced the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Read full story

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets with outstanding Vietnamese young entrepreneurs (Photo: VNA)

- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc had a meeting with 86 outstanding Vietnamese young entrepreneurs, including those awarded the Red Star Awards 2022, in Hanoi on November 8.



President Phuc expressed his pleasure at recent strong development of the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association (VYEA) and the Red Star Entrepreneur Club, and praised these organisations for their great contributions to social activities, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read full story

- Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has highlighted the importance of information sharing in improving the efficiency of the operations of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).



Speaking at the 77th-tenure UNGA discussion on this issue on November 7, Giang emphasised the need to improve the performance of the UNGA, and to ensure the transparency in the making of decisions and resolutions. Read full story

- Shen Weihua, deputy head of the Vietnamese department under the China Central Television (CCTV), has expressed her impression on the economic management efficiency of the Vietnamese government in the first nine months of this year.



Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, she highlighted Vietnam’s industrial production and trade posted double-digit growth, attributing it to the country’s efforts in international integration and the government’s persistence in opening-up, multilateral trade, trade promotion and economic cooperation. Read full story

- Vietnam should set out a specific strategy for accessing the Thai market as the two countries share similarities in product types, suggested Nguyen Thanh Huy, head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Thailand.



Distribution and promotion plans should target specific groups of customers, he said in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency. Read full story

- Vietnam's sea ports handled 608.3 million tonnes of goods in the first 10 months of this year, up 3% annually and fulfilling 84% of the yearly target, according to the Vietnam Marine Administration.



Of this, the volume of import-export goods decreased slightly while that of domestic ones grew by 4% year-on-year to 284.6 million tonnes, it said, adding the container throughput hit 20.8 million TEUs, increasing by 4% annually and meeting 84% of the yearly plan. Containers of imports constituted over 7.1 million TEUs of the total, posting the highest annual growth of 8%. Read full story



- Fifteen Vietnamese businesses on November 8 were honoured at the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs) Awards for their exemplary practices for gender equality.



This is the third year the award has been held in Vietnam by the UN Women and the Vietnam Women Entrepreneur Council, with support from the Australian Government – which has for years assisted gender equality-related activities in Vietnam and UN Women’s activities. Read full story

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

- Vietnam’s tourism has been promoted at the global travel and tourism event – World Travel Market (WTM), which is taking place in London from November 7-9.



The Vietnamese pavilion covers 250 sq.m, with the participation of localities and 23 leading travel firms and groups that are spreading the message “Live fully in Vietnam.”/.Read full story