Politics Construction ministry boosts cooperation with Finland Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi hosted a reception for visiting Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of Finland Antti Kurvinen in Hanoi on October 10, during which they discussed bilateral cooperation in water supply and drainage.

Politics Vietnam, Japan boost UN peacekeeping cooperation Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, on October 10 hosted a reception for Matsuzawa Tomoko, Director for Defence Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region of the International Policy Division of the Defence Policy Bureau under the Japanese Ministry of Defence, who is also head of Japan’s experts' working group on peacekeeping.

Politics Vietnam Post to assist Lao counterpart in digital transformation The Vietnam Post Corporation will help the Lao Post Corporation with digital transformation and application of digital platforms to postal services, General Director of the Vietnamese firm Chu Quang Hao said on October 10.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 11 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency. ​