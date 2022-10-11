☀️ Morning digest October 11
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Croatia always supports to boost ties with Vietnam in various areas and serves as a gateway for Vietnam to enhance cooperation with the European Union, Croatian President Zoran Milanović told visiting Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan during a meeting on October 10.
Milanović affirmed that Croatia supports the EU's early removal of "yellow card" warning on Vietnamese aquatic products. He added that the European nation is ready to share its experience in sustainable aquaculture with Vietnam.
- Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son expressed his delight at the development of Vietnam – US ties over the past 27 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties during a reception in Hanoi on October 10 for Chairman of the House of Representatives’ Sub-Committee on Asia-Pacific Ami Bera and a delegation of US congressmen.
Affirming that the US is one of the leading important partners of Vietnam, Son wished for their comprehensive partnership to continue growing on the basis of respecting each other's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political regime.
At the event (Photo: VNA)- Voters have proposed the Government conduct salary reforms in the face of soaring prices, according to a draft report presented at the 16th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on October 10.
The report summarising opinions and recommendations of voters and people will be submitted to the NA's fourth session, to take place from October 20 to November 18.
- A delegation from the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho led by Chairman of the People’s Committee Tran Viet Truong held a working session with the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia on October 10.
Counsellor Thai Phuc Thanh, head of the embassy's labour management department, said bilateral strategic partnership is opening up investment opportunities for firms.
- The Ministry of Public Security held a ceremony on October 10 to assign three police officers to join the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.
The three officers are Colonel Le Quoc Huy, Lieutenant Colonel Vu Viet Hung, and Lieutenant Colonel Luong Thi Tra Vinh. They are scheduled to leave Vietnam on October 13 to carry out their new tasks at the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).
- Trade between Vietnam and Australia rose 33.4% to nearly 12 billion USD in the first nine months of this year after reaching a record in 2021, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia.
In the period, export revenue generated in the Australian market hit 4.2 billion USD, up nearly 34%, while Vietnam's total exports increased 17.2%.
- National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced it will launch an online check-in service for passengers departing from Tuy Hoa airport in the south-central province of Phu Yen from October 11 to improve convenience.
The move will raise the carrier's total number of domestic and international airports applying the service to 19 and 30, respectively, toward its goal of becoming a digital airline.
Children aged from 4 to 15 are eligible to submit their works between October 9 and November 30./.