Politics Three Vietnamese police officers to join UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan The Ministry of Public Security held a ceremony on October 10 to assign three police officers to join the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

Politics Historic moments of October 1954 in Hanoi Those living in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi will be clearly feeling two special things at this time: the poetic beauty of the autumn weather and the joyful and exciting atmosphere as the city celebrates its Liberation Day, October 10, 1954-2022.

Politics NA Standing Committee’s 16th session: Voters propose salary reforms Voters have proposed the Government conduct salary reforms in the face of soaring prices, according to a draft report presented at the 16th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on October 10.

Politics Vice President’s visit to help reinforce Vietnam - Croatia ties: Ambassador The ongoing official visit to Croatia by Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan will help intensify bilateral relations in multiple fields, Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary and Croatia Nguyen Thi Bich Thao has said.