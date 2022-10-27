Politics Vietnam promotes basic principles of international law Vietnam highlighted basic principles of international law and the obligation of protecting the environment in relation to armed conflicts at a working session of the 77th United Nations General Assembly’s Sixth Committee (Legal) in New York on October 26.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao border guards to strengthen cooperation Deputy Minister of National Defence, Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien has suggested Vietnamese and Lao border guards step up the exchange of information about border management and protection and conduct joint exercises.

Politics Vietnam a key partner in India’s Indo-Pacific vision: Indian President Indian President Droupadi Murmu affirmed Vietnam is one of the key partners in her country’s Indo-Pacific vision, while receiving Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Hai who came to present his credentials in New Delhi on October 26.

Politics Government issues decree on VNA functions, tasks, power, structure Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on October 26 signed a Government decree regulating the functions, tasks, power, and organisational structure of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).