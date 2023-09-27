Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrived in Hanoi at noon on September 27, concluding his trip to attend the high-level week of the 78th United Nations General Assembly and hold bilateral activities in the US, as well as his official visit to Brazil.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh delivers a policy speech at the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (Photo: VNA)

During his eight-day trips to the US and Brazil, PM Chinh had over 70 activities in five cities, namely San Francisco, Washington D.C and New York of the US, and São Paulo and Brasilia of Brazil. Read full story



- Vietnam is resolved to consolidate and strengthen its relations with Bulgaria in all the Party, legislature, government and people-to-people diplomacy channels, as well as connectivity between businesses and localities of the two countries, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue told Chairwoman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) Korneliya Ninova, who is also President of the Parliamentary Group "BSP for Bulgaria".

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (L) and Chairwoman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) Korneliya Ninova, who is also President of the Parliamentary Group "BSP for Bulgaria". (Photo: VNA)

At the meeting on September 26 (Bulgaria time), part of Hue’s official visit to Bulgaria, the Vietnamese top legislator thanked the Bulgarian NA for approving the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) just before his visit, which he said is an important step for the agreement to take effect. Read full story



- Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue arrived in Hanoi at noon on September 27, wrapping up his official visits to Bangladesh and Bulgaria.



The visits, lasting from September 21-26, were made at the invitations of Speaker of the Bangladeshi Parliament Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and President of the NA of Bulgaria Rosen Zhelyazkov. Read full story



- National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh is paying a visit to Kazakhstan from September 24-28.

Delegates at the talks between Vietnamese NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh and Speaker of the Senate of Kazakhstan Ashimbayev Maulen Sagathanuly. (Photo: VNA)

During his stay, the official held talks with Speaker of the lower house of Kazakhstan’s parliament (Mäjilis) Erlan Zhakanovich Koshanov and Speaker of the Senate Ashimbayev Maulen Sagathanuly. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation’s attendance in the high-level week of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), bilateral activities in the US, and official visit to Brazil have obtained substantive and comprehensive results, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (Photo: VNA)

Talking to the press, he said the Vietnamese delegation’s attendance in the UNGA high-level week and bilateral activities in the US was successful and fulfilled all the set tasks and targets, thus practically implementing the foreign policy set by the 13th National Party Congress. Read full story



- Despite the weak external environment, the Vietnamese economy remains resilient, and recovery is expected to pick up in the near term, said Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director for Vietnam Shantanu Chakraborty.



He made the comment at a press conference held in Hanoi on September 27 to release the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) September 2023. Read full story



- Experts have called for policies to support investment in high technology, which they said will help Vietnam grasp the opportunities in luring foreign direct investment (FDI) and at the same time avoid becoming the venue of low-quality and small-scale projects.



Vietnam and the US have lifted up their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, which is an ideal condition for Vietnam to take advantage of the US’s friend-shoring strategy, thus achieving high economic growth and comprehensive development towards the goal of becoming a high-income country in 2045, according to economist Dr. Huynh The Du. Read full story



- Nearly 1,000 foreign enterprises from 28 countries and territories, including giants such as Boeing, Walmart, and Central Retail, have entered Vietnam to explore investment opportunities and seek partners since early September.



According to Avaneesh Gupta, Senior Vice President of General Merchandise & Apparel Sourcing at Walmart – the world's number one retailer, Vietnam is among the top five countries for exports of wood and agricultural products, and ranks 10th globally for textiles and footwear exports./. Read full story



