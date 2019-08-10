The Agribank headquarters in Hanoi. (Photo courtesy of Agribank)

– The Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) has been named on the list of the Top 10 prestigious banks in Vietnam in 2019 by the Vietnam Report Company.The state-owned bank also ranked first among Vietnamese commercial banks in the Top 500 largest companies in the country (VNR500 Ranking) for this year.VNR500 is based on the Fortune 500 model, which lists the top 500 US companies by revenue of the previous year.In Vietnam, the ranking of 500 largest enterprises is based on the results of independent research and evaluation as per international standards of the Vietnam Report Company.It has been announced annually since 2007, with the advice of domestic and international experts, especially GS. John Quelch, former vice president of Harvard Business School.In 2018, Agribank earned over 7.5 trillion VND (330 million USD) in pre-tax profit. The bank aims a profit of at least 10 trillion VND this year and to become one of 150 largest banks by asset in Asia by the end of 2020. –VNA