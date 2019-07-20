At the conference (Photo: VNA)

Collective economy and agricultural cooperatives have developed in both quantity and quality, contributing to the restructuring of agriculture and new rural building, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue said at a conference in Hanoi on July 20.The event aims to review the 15-year implementation of the ninth Party Central Committee’s resolution on continuously reforming, developing and improving the economic efficiency of collective economy in agriculture.According to the Deputy PM, agricultural cooperatives make up 62 percent of the 23,000 cooperatives nationwide.Statistics from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development showed that as of June 30, 2019, the country had 14,452 agricultural cooperatives, 55 percent of which are operating actively.The average revenue and profit of a cooperative were estimated at over 1.6 billion VND and 203.5 million USD, up 3.5 times and 4 times respectively against 2003.Averagely, one province has 220 cooperatives. The Red River Delta led in the number with 362 cooperatives in a province, while the south-eastern region ranked last with 85 cooperatives in a province.As of December 31, 2018, the country had 39,354 cooperative groups in the field of agriculture, up 32,759 groups compared to 2003.Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thanh Nam said the ministry aims to develop 15,000 effective agricultural cooperatives in 2020.Nearly 8,000 new cooperatives will be established in 2025, including 20,000 efficient agricultural cooperatives and cooperative unions.Between 2025 and 2030, the ministry strives to set up about 4,000 cooperatives, including 25,000 agricultural cooperatives and cooperative unions operating efficiently.To realise the aforesaid goals, the official urged ministries and localities to focus on removing difficulties in accessing credit and supporting the certification of land ownership for cooperatives and development of infrastructure, he suggested.-VNA