Business Vinfast, Ahamove launch delivery service using e-bike Electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast and Ahamove Instant Services JSC have jointly launched AhaFast, the first electric bike-based delivery service in Vietnam.

Business Economic freedom strongly tied to success: EuroCham Vietnam's economic success story has been closely associated with improved economic freedom, which will likely remain a strong driving force for the country's socio-economic development in the future, said policymakers and experts during a conference organised by the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) in Hanoi on September 22.

Business Reference exchange rate up 8 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,324 VND/USD on September 23, up 8 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic First 8 months of 2022 industrial production index up 9.4% The index of industrial production (IIP) in the first eight months of 2022 surged 9.4% over the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).