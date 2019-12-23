Agriculture sector must grow by 3 pct next year: PM
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L) at the event (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said the agriculture and rural development sector must grow by 3 percent next year, during a teleconference in Hanoi on December 23.
He elaborated that agro-forestry-fisheries export should top 43 billion USD, forest coverage reach 42 percent, and the rate of new-style communes rise to 59 percent next year.
The leader further said there must be five more agricultural products that will earn 1 billion USD from export by 2025, thus raising the total export value to 50 billion USD, putting Vietnam at the top in ASEAN and the 10th globally.
Reviewing the 2019 achievements, he hailed the sector for removing difficulties in the China, the US, Japan and other markets, as well as effectively fighting African swine fever.
Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh lauded the ministries of industry and trade, and agriculture and rural development for bringing many Vietnamese farm produce to the world.
He asked the two ministries to fine-tune policies to attract more investment, cut administrative procedures, and increase the supply of information for businesses, cooperatives and people.
Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong said the sector will continue restructuring agriculture in combination with renewing the growth model and building new-style rural areas.
He pledged to improve added value and competitiveness of Vietnamese farm produce, gradually curb African swine fever and fully deal with the European Commission’s “yellow card” warning against Vietnam’s fishing.
Vice Chairman of the Son La provincial People’s Committee suggested that the Government invest more in transport infrastructure in the northwest and Son La in particular.
Dinh Cao Khue, General Director of the Dong Giao Foodstuff Export JSC, urged ministries and agencies to continue creating favourable conditions for firms to join exhibitions, especially international events./.
