Business Vietnam to promote shrimp exports to EU next year The EU is a potential market for Vietnam's shrimp industry next year because it is the largest shrimp market in the world, while the shrimp production of this bloc has not met its demand, according to domestic seafood experts.

Business Ca Mau suggests adding two power-gas projects into master plan Authorities of the southernmost province of Ca Mau have suggested adding two power-gas projects into the national master plan on power development for the 2021 – 2030 period with orientations to 2050.

Business Ba Ria-Vung Tau upgrades infrastructure to attract investors Developing infrastructure is an indispensable trend that the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau is following to achieve the goal of comprehensive development, the provincial People’s Committee has said.