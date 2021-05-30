Business Inflationary pressure still present: GSO official The average consumer price index (CPI) in the first four months of this year inched up 0.89 percent from the same period last year, the lowest rise for the first four months of a year since 2016 and clearing the way for the country to achieve its goal of keeping inflation at below 4 percent for the year as a whole, according to an official from the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Customs sector helps exporters utilise benefits of FTAs The customs sector will continue to introduce measures to help Vietnamese enterprises fully tap the benefits brought about by free trade agreements (FTAs) Vietnam has signed with foreign partners, an official from the General Department of Vietnam Customs has said.

Business Export turnover grows 30.7 percent in five months Vietnam shipped overseas 130.94 billion USD worth of goods in the first five months of 2021, up 30.7 percent annually, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business E-commerce changing domestic retail property market The shift toward e-commerce due to the COVID-19 pandemic has brought challenges to Vietnam’s retail property market, according to Savills Vietnam.