Agro-forestry-aquatic product exports enjoy trade surplus of 3.27 billion USD
Vietnam raked in 22.83 billion USD from exporting agro-forestry-aquatic products in the first five months of 2021, representing a year-on-year increase of 30.3 percent, reported the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam raked in 22.83 billion USD from exporting agro-forestry-aquatic products in the first five months of 2021, representing a year-on-year increase of 30.3 percent, reported the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
The country spent 19.57 billion USD on importing agro-forestry-aquatic products during January – May, up 51 percent year-on-year, resulting in a trade surplus of 3.27 billion USD.
Of which, the group of major farm produce earned 7.78 billion USD, up 13 percent. Meanwhile, major forestry and aquatic products brought home 7.06 billion USD and 3.24 billion USD, up 61.8 percent and 12 percent, respectively. The livestock industry recorded a 43.9 percent-growth, earning 166 million USD.
In the reviewed period, many products and groups of products witnessed increases in export values, including rubber, tea, rice, vegetables, pepper, cashew nuts, cassava and products from cassava, livestock products, tra fish, shrimp;,wood, rattan, bamboo and cinnamon.
Notably, although the pepper export volume decreased by 15.6 percent, but thanks to an increase in its average export price, the pepper export value still surged by 25.2 percent to 387 million USD.
The US remained the biggest importer of Vietnamese agro-forestry-aquatic products in the last five months, accounting for a market share of 24.6 percent. It was followed by China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea, with 22.6 percent, 6.6 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively./.
