In a report sent to the Ministry of Transport, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam said Vietnamese airlines alone has transported an estimated 141,600 international passengers and 38,000 tonnes of international cargo in Q1, respectively soaring around 4410percent and 114 percent year on year.



Airports nationwide handled 321,000 international passengers and 292,000 tonnes of international cargo during the period, up 176 percent and 21 percent respectively.



Meanwhile, the carriers served about 6.5 million domestic passengers and 48,400 tonnes of domestic cargo, down 12.5 percent and 8.8 percent from a year earlier.



The Authority said as of March, there are 23 foreign and Vietnamese airlines operating air routes between Vietnam and 20 countries and territories./.

VNA