Airlines asked to quicken refund of tickets due to COVID-19
Vietnam Airlines's passengers who have booked flights on routes affected by COVID-19 can refund tickets or get a travel voucher. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked airlines to quickly refund or exchange tickets for passengers who cannot fly to their destinations in areas under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an urgent document sent to local carriers, the CAAV said the airlines must also make public procedures for ticket refund and exchange via customer service hotlines, websites and ticket sale agents.
Earlier, local airlines introduced some policies to help passengers avail refunds or change of flights.
According to national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, passengers who have booked flights on routes affected by COVID-19 can refund tickets or get a travel voucher with a 10 percent discount of the price of the ticket if they use the voucher to book tickets later.
Besides enjoying a refund fee exemption when exchanging from tickets to vouchers, passengers can use the vouchers to exchange for Vietnam Airlines’ other products and services such as luggage, seat selection and travel upgrade, among others. The travel vouchers are valid for one year from the date of issue.
Meanwhile, low-cost carrier Vietjet Air carried out a plan to support customers with flights to and from Van Don Airport in Quang Ninh province from January 29 to February 13. Customers with flights to and from Van Don during this period can change their flight time and itinerary free of charge for flights between HCM City-Hanoi, HCM City-Hai Phong, and HCM City-Thanh Hoa and HCM City-Vinh with a new departure time 72 hours before or after the original departure time.
If the new itinerary or departure time exceeds 72 hours before or after the original departure time, customers can change the itinerary free of charge, only the fare difference applies. They can also choose to reserve their tickets for 365 days from the original departure date, Vietjet said.
For other routes, Vietjet Air has not released an announcement about policies applicable to the new outbreak of COVID-19.
Passengers of Bamboo Airlines will not be charged additional fees when they exchange tickets if the departure time of their new flights is 72 hours sooner from that of the original flights.
They can also avail of free refunds if their flights are cancelled due to the pandemic.
Bamboo Airways said its policy applies to flights delayed or cancelled due to the impact of COVID-19 earlier this year, with flights starting from January 29./.