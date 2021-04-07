Business Reference exchange rate down by 8 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,229 VND per USD on April 7, down 8 VND from the previous day.

Business Stable supporting industries crucial to local manufacturing Stable supporting industries and restructuring of chains for industrial production are crucial to improving the country’s manufacturing sector, according to Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

Business Vietjet Air to launch five routes to Phu Quoc The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has given the greenlight to Vietjet Air to launch five routes to Phu Quoc Island in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang.