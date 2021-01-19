More than 1,000 flights will be operated each day during Tet (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Domestic airlines will focus on exploiting routes around the country instead of international routes during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) which will fall in the first half of February, according to Director of the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam Dinh Viet Thang.



Thang said that more than 1,000 flights will be operated each day, up 28 percent over the holiday in the previous year. Particularly, the number of the flights will reach 1,200 in peak days, he added.



Specifically, Vietnam Airlines and Vasco will operate 379 flights per day and even 504 flights in peak days, rising 35.5 per cent and 31 percent respectively over the previous Tet.



Meanwhile, Vietjet will have 371 flights per day averagely and 375 flights in rush days, and Bamboo Airways will operate 180 flights per day and 190 flights in peak days.



Pacific Airlines plans to have 124 flights per day averagely and 130 flights in rush days, up 25 percent and 28 percent compared to the previous Tet, respectively.



Thang added that the carriers will also increase night flights from 22:00 of each day to 7:00 of the next day./.