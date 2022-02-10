All students in Ba Ria-Vung Tau return to school from February 14
All students from the kindergarten to higher education levels in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau will come back to school from February 14, as preparation for their safety has been completed, according to the provincial Department of Education and Training.
The department said that after the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, on February 7, the 9th and 12th graders in the locality returned to school.
To welcome students back, local educational institutions are taking measures to ensure COVID-19 prevention and control.
The department will coordinate with the Health Department and local People’s Committees in conducting rapid testing for all teachers, school staffs, and students before February 14.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Van Tuan on February 9 requested efforts to ensure safe in-person teaching and learning.
A wave of the pandemic broke out in Ba Ria-Vung Tau on June 28, 2021. All local students have to study online since the beginning of the 2021-2022 academic year./.