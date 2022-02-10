Society Bac Giang province augments efforts to build new-style rural areas The northern province of Bac Giang is set to speed up and improve the quality of the new-style rural area building programme in 2022, according to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le O Pich.

Society Quang Ninh determined to put COVID-19 under control for socio-economic development The northern province of Quang Ninh is working to maintain and promote its success in COVID-19 prevention and control to serve socio-economic recovery and development, aiming to make it a model in flexibly and safely adapting to the pandemic and economic development and securing a two-digit growth rate.

Society COVID-19 support packages benefit over 5.57 million people in Hanoi Since the beginning of July 2021, Hanoi has provided assistance using COVID-19 support packages for over 5.57 million people, with the total amount topping 7 trillion VND (308.5 million USD).