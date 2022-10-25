Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia and Timor Leste Ta Van Thong (left) and President of Timor Leste José Ramos Horta. (Photo: VNA)

Jakarka (VNA) - Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia and Timor Leste Ta Van Thong presented his credentials to José Ramos Horta, President of Timor Leste, in the capital city of Dili on October 24.



The President wished the ambassador a successful term, and Thong said it was an honour for him to be appointed.



The Ambassador thanked the President and people of Timor Leste for their support to the Vietnamese people in the struggle for national independence in the past and development today, affirming that it serves as a solid foundation for the expansion of friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries in the future.



He pledged to do his utmost to fulfill his role and to promote the Vietnam - Timor Leste partnership more extensively, focusing on trade and investment cooperation to support post-pandemic economic recovery as well as collaboration in the fields of tourism, education, and people-to-people exchanges.



During his stay there, Ambassador Thong also met Timor Leste’s Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak, Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Transport and Communications, and the Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs, as well as representatives of the Vietnamese community in the country./.