This is an important event, marking the cooperation in production and sales between the cooperative and fruit exporting companies in An Giang and other localities.

According to An Giang provincial People’s Committee, it took more than 10 years of efforts of local authorities and farmers to open the door to demanding markets, such as the US, Australia, RoK and other choosy markets in the world for An Giang's mango.

This is also a turning point for the local agricultural sector, helping bring about economic opportunities, while bolstering the image and reputation of the district’s agricultural products in the international market.

An Giang has more than 12,000 ha under mango, with Cho Moi district accounting for the largest area with 6,400ha. The district has over 700 ha of mango farming in line with VietGAP standards./.

VNA