Health Sixteen new COVID-19 cases reported on August 11 afternoon The Health Ministry announced that 16 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 12 hours, bringing the total number to 863 as of 6 pm on August 11.

Health HCM City steps up surveillance of COVID-19 transmission sources Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Health should continue to thoroughly check transmission sources and risks in the community, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong said at a meeting with the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health One more COVID-19 patient dies, raising total fatalities to 16 A COVID-19 patient, who also suffered from diabetes type 1, long-time debilitation and heart failure, died in the morning of August 11, becoming the 16th fatality in the country.

Health HCM City sends medical staff to Da Nang Since the COVID-19 outbreak flared up in the central city of Da Nang late last month, Ho Chi Minh City’s Cho Ray Hospital has dispatched six medical teams to help contain its spread.