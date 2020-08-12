Another COVID-19 patient dies, raising death toll to 17
Hanoi (VNA) – A COVID-19 patient in the central city of Da Nang died in the early morning of August 12, bringing the total fatalities to 17, according to Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son.
The 55-year-old patient had also suffered from diabetes type 1, end-stage chronical kidney failure and hypertension, said Son, who is also head of the ministry’s special team in charge of COVID-19 prevention and control in Da Nang.
The man was treated in Da Nang Hospital from July 26-30, and tested positive for the coronavirus on July 27.
He was transferred to Hue Central Hospital No. 2 in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on July 31.
Doctors attributed his death to severe pneumonia caused by COVID-19, in a patient with diabetes type 1, and end-stage chronical kidney failure, septic shock and multiple organ failure.
As of August 12 morning, Vietnam recorded 866 COVID-19 cases, including 405 linked to the outbreak in Da Nang.
Of the total cases, 399 or 46.1 percent have made full recovery./.