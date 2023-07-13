Appeal court upholds sentence for anti-state propagandist
The High-level People's Court in Hanoi upheld the sentence handed down at the first-instance trial to an anti-state propagandist during an appeal trial on July 13.
65-year-old Truong Van Dung, residing in Dong Da district, Hanoi, was sentenced to six years in prison for “conducting propaganda against the Socialist Republic of Vietnam” in pursuant to Article 88 of the Penal Code.
According to the indictment, between October 2015 and May 2022, through his participation in a programme named “Tu canh dong may” in the forms of audio and video posted on social networks, Dung slandered and defamed the people’s administration, and spread false information, stirring up public concern.
He also stored books with the purpose of disseminating distorted information, defaming the people's administration, and causing public concern, along with banners and other documents with contents opposing the Socialist Republic of Vietnam./.