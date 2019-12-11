Politics Hau Giang hopes for Finland’s cooperation in various areas Secretary of the Hau Giang Party Committee Lu Van Hung has told Finnish Ambassador to Vietnam Kari Kahiluoto that the Mekong Delta province hopes for cooperation from Finnish firms in socio-economic development planning, e-government building, smart city, and green and renewable energy developing.

Politics Vietnam stresses settlement of maritime disputes by peaceful measures Pham Hai Anh, Vietnam’s representative to the United Nations, on December 10 affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance that all disputes should be settled via peaceful measures, in line with international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Politics Infographic National Public Service Portal launched The national public service portal, an electronic platform to connect the Government with people and enterprises, was officially opened nationwide on December 9 after nine months of construction.

Politics Top legislator holds talks with Russian Federation Council Chairwoman On the afternoon of December 10 in Moscow, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan was hosted by and held talks with Chairwoman of the Federation Council Valentina Ivanovna Matviyenko.