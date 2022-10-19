ASEAN, China working on second draft of COC
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China are now working on the second draft of the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), according to the bloc’s Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi.
ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi (Photo xinhua)Hanoi (VNA) - The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China are now working on the second draft of the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), according to the bloc’s Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi.
Speaking at a video conference during the 11th Editors’ Roundtable organised by Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA) and Khmer Times in Phnom Penh on October 18, he said that the two sides were done with the first draft and are going to the second.
He said despite challenges, including the delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic, ASEAN member states and China have exerted efforts to resume their negotiations on COC and maintain the momentum of work, including utilising virtual platform, video conference.
The joint working group has also resumed in-person discussions as both continue to reaffirm the aspiration to expedite the negotiations and work towards the early conclusion of an effective and substantive COC.
In the meantime, ASEAN will continue to work with China with due attention given to the confidence-building and preventive measure to enhance trust and confidence among parties in order to provide a conducive environment for the COC negotiations, he added./.