ASEAN ASEAN, EU sign world’s first bloc-to-bloc air transport agreement The ASEAN, European Union (EU) and their member states signed the Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement (ASEAN-EU CATA) at the 28th ASEAN Transport Ministers’ Meeting in Bali, Indonesia on October 17.

ASEAN Vietnam contributes importantly to ASEAN’s economic growth: ASEAN Deputy Secretary-General Deputy Secretary-General for ASEAN Economic Community for 2021-2024, Satvinder Singh, has affirmed that Vietnam is one of the strongest contributors to ASEAN’s dynamic, resilient economy and is a very critical partner for ASEAN’s integration.